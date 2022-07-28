Night Shift Brewing in Everett expects layoffs after CO2 supply cut; 'Huge threat to our business'

New bill would allow cities and towns to decide happy hour bans

EVERETT - Night Shift Brewing in Everett is anticipating layoffs after receiving "awful news" about their access to the carbon dioxide supply they need to make beer.

"Last week, we learned that our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable future, possibly more than a year until we get more," the brewery said in a Facebook post. "Seems like this will be an issue that impacts a lot of local breweries."

Customers may not notice the impact of the shortage - Night Shift says it won't close any taprooms or beer gardens, and they'll be moving most beer production to Jack's Abby in Framingham and Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. But it is expected to mean job cuts affecting the 12-person production team in Everett.

"Come October 1, we won't likely have jobs for many of this team," Night Shift said. "Everett brewing will continue, but more as an R&D facility with a smaller crew."

Lids are pressed onto cans of Santilli beer at Night Shift Brewing in Everett, Mass Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In its 2021 annual report, the Brewers Association said the COVID pandemic continues to impact the supply chain, "particularly cans and CO2."

"Long-term, assuming we have CO2, we will continue to brew beer in Everett, just at a smaller scale," Night Shift said. "This is a huge threat to our business, but the business itself is not dissolving."