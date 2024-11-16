NHSPCA rescues more than 600 pet mice from Seacoast home

STRATHAM - An animal shelter in Stratham, New Hampshire, has its hands full of pet mice after a Seacoast homeowner became overwhelmed by the sheer number of mice in his possession.

Where did 600 mice come from?

"I think we've got over 600 mice coming out of one home, and probably more yet to come beginning of next week," New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Executive Director Lisa Dennison said.

She said the owner dropped off three large, filthy containers filled with dozens of mice. Many of the females were pregnant. \

"I think that anytime someone has that volume of animals in a home, you just have to make that assumption that it's breeding that's gotten out of control," Dennison said. "What we hope is that people understand that we're here to help you."

The mice were recovered in a variety of conditions. "Some of the mice are wonderful. They're beautiful animals, and they're going to make wonderful pets for many people, so that's great. But some of them - because of overcrowding, because of fighting - had injuries, so that's always challenging," Dennison said.

Mice are adoptable

The mice are called fancy mice. They are domestic mice that come in different colors. Now the NHSPCA is putting them up for adoption as soon as they are cleared.

The Dean family from Raymond, New Hampshire, was interested in adopting some of the mice.

"(I feel) like these mice are gonna find new homes," Avery Dean said. "Maybe it will help, like, the population of mice will grow, and it will be a more popular pet."

Dennison said she's worked here for more than 30 years and has never seen this many mice out of one home. She hopes more people will come and adopt them.

"I've never seen something like this here. I know it's happened at other agencies across the country. I hear about it every so often. And now, clearly, it's our turn," Dennison chuckled.

To adopt the mice or send a donation for their care, visit the NHSPCA's website.