Dozens of animals living in "horrifying" conditions seized from farm in Northwood, New Hampshire

NORTHWOOD, N.H. - Dozens of animals were rescued from a farm in Northwood, New Hampshire, where the NHSPCA said they were living in "horrifying" conditions.

The NHSPCA said a search warrant was served at the home on Thursday and they assisted police and the Department of Agriculture. The farm's owner wasn't there at the time but the NHSPCA said the animals were found without food or water. Rabbits were in crates full of waste, dogs were in crates too small for their size and cat litter boxes were overflowing. The NSPCA's executive director said many of the animals were underweight and may have undiagnosed medical issues.

A NHSPCA staff member takes a dog into protective custody after animals were found in "horrifying" conditions at a farm on August 31, 2023. NHSPCA

The Department of Agriculture ordered the animals to be removed. Among the animals taken into protective custody was four dogs, eight cats, 10 rabbits, two turtles, a parrot, eight donkeys, six goats, a sheep and a horse.

The animals are now being cared for by the NHSPCA and other shelters in the area. It's unclear if the farm's owner will face any charges.