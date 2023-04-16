Watch CBS News
Sports

Patrice Bergeron's status for Bruins playoff opener remains up in the air

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bruins, Celtics gearing up for playoffs, while Red Sox are spiraling
Bruins, Celtics gearing up for playoffs, while Red Sox are spiraling 03:51

BOSTON – The Bruins begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Monday as they open the playoffs against the Florida Panthers. But the status of the team's captain remains up in the air.

Patrice Bergeron missed practice Sunday for the second straight day.

Bergeron left the team's season finale Thursday as a precaution with what was described as an upper body injury.

General manager Don Sweeney told reporters after Sunday's practice that Bergeron is dealing with a nagging injury and an illness, but that if he feels better on Monday he will play.

Brad Marchand said he expected Bergeron will be in the lineup for Game 1.

Goalie Linus Ullmark, who exited early in the team's penultimate regular season game, returned to ice Sunday and said he is good to go for the playoff opener. Backup Jeremy Swayman was missing from practice with an illness.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 2:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.