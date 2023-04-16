Patrice Bergeron's status for Bruins playoff opener remains up in the air

Bruins, Celtics gearing up for playoffs, while Red Sox are spiraling

Bruins, Celtics gearing up for playoffs, while Red Sox are spiraling

Bruins, Celtics gearing up for playoffs, while Red Sox are spiraling

BOSTON – The Bruins begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Monday as they open the playoffs against the Florida Panthers. But the status of the team's captain remains up in the air.

Patrice Bergeron missed practice Sunday for the second straight day.

Bergeron left the team's season finale Thursday as a precaution with what was described as an upper body injury.

General manager Don Sweeney told reporters after Sunday's practice that Bergeron is dealing with a nagging injury and an illness, but that if he feels better on Monday he will play.

Brad Marchand said he expected Bergeron will be in the lineup for Game 1.

Goalie Linus Ullmark, who exited early in the team's penultimate regular season game, returned to ice Sunday and said he is good to go for the playoff opener. Backup Jeremy Swayman was missing from practice with an illness.