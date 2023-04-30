Bruins-Panthers Game 7: Boston yet to name starting goalie ahead of critical game at TD Garden

BOSTON – A historic Bruins could be all for naught, depending what happens Sunday night at TD Garden.

Boston takes on the Florida Panthers at 6:30 p.m. in a deciding Game 7. The Bruins hope to avoid a first round exit after winning the Presidents' Trophy and amassing the greatest regular season in NHL history.

So who will be between the pipes for the Bruins? That is still to be determined.

Head coach Jim Montgomery declined Saturday night to name a starter. Linus Ullmark has struggled for much of the series, leaving open the possibility that Jeremy Swayman could get the call for the decisive tilt.

Though Swayman has played only three minutes in the series, Montgomery said that is not a concern.

"He is the most confident individual I know." Montgomery said. "He's kind of like you give the ball to (Roger) Clemens to go win Game 7 on the mound, you're down in the last two minutes and Tom Brady's got the ball, you like your chances. If it's Swayman that's in the net, I have utmost confidence in him."

Captain Patrice Bergeron will be playing in the 13th Game 7 of his illustrious career.

"Looking forward to the opportunity first and foremost," Bergeron said. "Game 7, everyone is excited about that. It's one of those things that when you're a kid you always dream about being a part of it. Now we're here and obviously the first six games don't matter."