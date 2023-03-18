Watch CBS News
New Hampshire State trooper allegedly assaulted during DUI arrest

By CBSBoston.com Staff

NORTHFIELD, N.H. -- New Hampshire State Police allege that one of their troopers was assaulted while trying to arrest a woman for driving under the influence Saturday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m. that a state trooper was monitoring traffic on I-93 when he noticed a car with their lights off stopped in the travel lane on the on-ramp. 

After the trooper stopped the car, the driver, identified as 39-year-old Vanessa Hall of Laconia, was placed under arrest on a DUI charge.

While the arrest was taking place, police said Hall resisted it and kicked the trooper in the hand.

She is now being charged with driving under the influence, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.

 Hall was released on bail and personal recognizance, and she is scheduled to appear in Franklin District Court on April 10.

March 18, 2023 / 6:50 PM

