NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue

CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay.

Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs.

"When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.

Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.