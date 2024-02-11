Patriots reportedly "most likely" will try to trade Mac Jones in coming weeks

BOSTON – Mac Jones' tenure with the New England Patriots could be coming to an end in the near future.

According to the NFL Network, the Patriots will "most likely" look to move Jones to another team.

The report indicates that Jones is "a trade candidate in the coming weeks and most likely will end up elsewhere for the 2024 season."

Jones was selected No. 15 overall by the Patriots in the 2021 and had a strong rookie campaign. But his sophomore season was a struggle, and things got even worse last year as he was benched multiple times and eventually demoted to the third string.

The Sunday NFL Network report adds that "all indications" are the Patriot will "seriously explore" taking a quarterback at No. 3 overall.

There is also a chance, the report says, that the Patriots could trade back if they don't like the quarterback that falls to third.

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are widely considered the best three quarterbacks in this year's draft.