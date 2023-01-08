How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday

FOXBORO – After 17 weeks, the NFL playoff picture will finally become clear on Sunday.

At times, it's been a frustrating season for the Patriots. But despite offensive struggles and a variety of other challenges, New England can still clinch a postseason berth.

Here's what needs to happen for the Patriots' season to continue beyond Week 18.

The first possibility is a simple one - in theory. If New England beats the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park on Sunday, they will finish with a 9-8 record and earn the final wild card spot.

Buffalo, however, will have plenty to play. In addition to looking to lock up to No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Bills will be honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition but continues making progress after collapsing on the field during last week's game against Cincinnati.

If the Patriots lose to Buffalo, they can still make the playoffs but will need help.

Entering the weekend, New England needed three things to happen. The first already happened Saturday night.

Jacksonville topped the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC South, thus preventing a scenario where the Jaguars could have slid past the Patriots into the No. 7 seed.

Next, the Patriots' hopes could end up being in the hands of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

If the Jets defeat the Miami Dolphins, who will be starting their third string quarterback, and the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England is headed to the playoffs.

The Patriots, Jets and Browns all play at 1 p.m., so buckle up.