NFL, NFLPA find no violations in handling of DeVante Parker's concussion

BOSTON -- After a review into the handling of DeVante Parker's concussion during Week 14's Patriots-Cardinals game, the NFL and NFL Players Association found no violations of the league's concussion protocols.

The two sides released a joint statement on their findings on the matter Friday, explaining why Parker was nearly allowed to play one snap after suffering an obvious concussion early in the game.

"The parties initiated the review because it appeared Mr. Parker may have been permitted to participate in the subsequent play without a concussion evaluation. The parties have concluded that the Game Day Concussion Checklist was followed," the statement read, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Parker hit his head on the ground after making a catch against the Cardinals and then struggled to get to his feet. But he lined up for the next play and the game was not stopped by concussion spotters, despite teammate Nelson Agholor waiving to officials that Parker was injured. Play was eventually stopped when the Cardinals challenged whether or not Parker actually made a catch.

The report explains that one of the concussion spotters was speaking to the New England medical staff when the played occurred, and that the second spotter informed him that they needed to stop play to evaluate Parker. They reviewed the play and, according to the statement, the spotters were "in the process of calling a Medical Timeout when play was stopped due to the Cardinals throwing a challenge flag."

Both the NFL and NFLPA concluded that Parker wouldn't have played another down, even if the Cardinals hadn't called a timeout.

Basically, the NFL investigated the NFL and found that the NFL had done nothing wrong. At least they threw in some praise for Agholor for helping out his teammate in Friday's late-afternoon statement.

Parker has not played since suffering the concussion, and has already been ruled out for New England's Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.