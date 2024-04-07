Patriots reportedly agree to 4-year extension with safety Kyle Dugger

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels: What Patriots fans should like about the quarterbacks -- and what the

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots and safety Kyle Dugger have reportedly reached an agreement on a contract extension worth four years and $58 million.

In March, the Patriots placed the transition tag on Dugger. That meant that the team was able to match any offer he received in free agency.

Instead, Dugger opted to return to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report the news on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the deal has a base salary of $58 million with a maximum value of $66 million. Dugger's new deal includes $32.5 million guaranteed.

Dugger has been a key member of the team's secondary since he was drafted. Last season, he played 98% of the team's defensive snaps, setting new career highs with 109 total tackles, 71 solo tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

New England has focused much of its financial resources this offseason on retaining its own free agents.

The Patriots have the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft, which is set to get underway on April 25.