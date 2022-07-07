NFL hoping for flag football to become Olympic event by 2028

BOSTON -- Flag football will be played at the World Games next week. The NFL is hoping that's a major step toward bringing the game to the Olympics.

"That's the ultimate goal to make flag football an Olympic sport," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told The Associated Press.

Citing the cost-effective aspect of the sport that makes it available for both men and women to play, the NFL believes there's tremendous room for growth in flag football.

"When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag," Vincent told the AP. "When I've been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football -- not professional football -- it's flag. It's the inclusion and the true motto of 'football for all.' There is a place in flag football for all."

The World Games involves international competition in sports that aren't played in the Olympics. Sports added to the Olympics in recent years include skateboarding, climbing, surfing, and BMX racing, while rugby and golf were also reintroduced in 2016.

The World Games flag football competition will begin on July 10. On the men's side, the participating countries will be the USA, Mexico, Panama, Italy, France, Austria, Denmark and Germany. On the women's side, it will be the USA, Mexico, Austria, Brazil, Panama, Japan, France and Italy.

The 2028 Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles.