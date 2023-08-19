NFL fines Texans player who ripped off Malik Cunningham's helmet in preseason opener

FOXBORO -- Malik Cunningham made the most of his preseason debut for the Patriots last week, but there was one scary play involving the quarterback-turned-wide-receiver-turned-quarterback. That came in the middle of his only drive when Houston's Jacobi Francis ripped off Cunningham's helmet as he tried to bring down the scrambling quarterback.

The play obviously drew a flag on the field, and on Saturday, it cost Francis a decent chunk of change. The NFL has fined the Texans cornerback $4,833, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cunningham picked up six yards on the scramble, but Francis' penalty added another 15 yards for the Patriots. Seven plays later, Cunningham scrambled into the end zone from nine yards out for New England's only touchdown of the 20-9 preseason loss.

After an incredible collegiate career at quarterback for Louisville, Cunningham has been putting in work as a receiver for the Patriots during training camp. The team gave the undrafted rookie a look under center last Thursday, and he did not disappoint, rushing for 34 yards on five carries while completing three of his four passes for 19 yards.

We'll see if he gets another look at quarterback Saturday night when the Patriots take on the Packers in Green Bay.