NFL Draft Grades: Are Patriots considered winners for taking Drake Maye?

BOSTON -- In this world of sports content, one of the absolute funniest things in existence is the process of grading draft picks a day after they are made. The entire history of the draft and sport shows that unknowns emerge from late rounds while first-round busts are taken every year. Nevertheless, there's a market for IMMEDIATE DRAFT GRADES, because dang it, we need some instant evaluation.

So while you'll never see us doling these grades out ... we will peruse the internet and see what everybody is saying about the Patriots' selection of UNC quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

Was the Drake Maye pick a HIT or a MISS? Are the Patriots WINNERS or LOSERS? Has the franchise found its QUARTERBACK OF THE FUTURE or are the Patriots DOOMED FOR ETERNITY? Let's hit the Google machine to find our answers to all of those questions and more.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco

Grade: B

"He might need some time on the bench, but he has the talent to develop into a good starting quarterback in this league. He just needs to fine tune a few mechanical things. The Patriots had to get a quarterback."

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame

Grade: A-

"Maye was long considered one of the best two quarterbacks in this class alongside Williams. Ultimately, Maye showed his talents with the Tar Heels over the past two years, throwing 62 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. With Maye, the Patriots have a 6'4", 223-pound signal-caller with some mobility and a huge arm. He's the type of quarterback prospect talent evaluators love."

The Ringer's Danny Kelly

Grade: A

"A new era starts in New England, as the Patriots nab their new franchise cornerstone in quarterback Drake Maye. Maye is my second-ranked quarterback in this class, behind only Caleb Williams, and brings prototypical size, a big arm, and excellent out-of-structure creativity to the position. He raises the floor and ceiling for the Pats offense as soon as he gets onto the field. I'm a little worried about the supporting cast in New England, which lacks difference-making playmakers at receiver and needs more talent on the offensive line, but in the longer term I'm bullish that Maye can develop into a top-level starter in the mold of Justin Herbert."

New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy

Grade: A

"With the Giants and Vikings interested in trading up, the Patriots instead started over at quarterback. Maye is a polarizing prospect who fires lasers over the middle but needs to improve his lower-body mechanics."

USA Today's MIchael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Grade: B+

"Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf said at the combine he wanted to 'weaponize the offense.' With Maye, no doubt that New England has a catalyst capable of providing a serious spark. The spotty ball placement and devil-may-care decision-making can be worrisome. But many of Maye's biggest problems are fixable with proper coaching, and he gives the Patriots someone who can attack the entire field with his rare arm strength and knack for delivering off-platform throws."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Grade: "I liked the pick"

"Drake Maye won't have as good of pass-catchers around him in New England [compared to Jayden Daniels in Washington], but he's the type of talent to build around. I have higher grades on Maye and Daniels than I did on Mac Jones in 2021."

The Athletic's Scott Dochterman

Grade: A

"The Patriots had options to trade down and perhaps stockpile talent at other positions, but their need at quarterback was greater. It's a risk for New England, which couldn't turn Mac Jones into a success, but it's the right one. When one looks at Maye (6-4, 223), they can see a carbon copy of the prototypical quarterback. There's no question he has every tangible quality NFL personnel seek at the position, and his intangible gifts are obvious, as well. But his career trajectory will tilt upward if he can slow down a bit and make all of the plays. That's going to require patience from the Patriots' front office, coaches and players - and from Maye himself. Considering his potential, Maye may have the most upside of any quarterback in the draft. That's worth betting on."

NFL.com's Chad Reuter

Grade: A-

"Maye possesses the physical characteristics to be an outstanding NFL quarterback. He stretches the field vertically, creates room for himself to throw within the pocket, runs with toughness and can place the ball to the sideline and between defenders when in form. But his consistency is an issue. He must make sure his mind, feet and arm are working in tandem on every throw. The Patriots will need to add more talent around him to ensure his success."

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski

Grade: A

"The New England Patriots will be living under Tom Brady's shadow for a long time. The only way to get out from the darkness is to add a bright light to the roster. Maye entered this year's draft as the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's QB1 over both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. His mechanics are raw, but his upside is as great as anyone in the class, which makes him a perfect fit for the Patriots. Jacoby Brissett can be the perfect short-term bridge quarterback for the Pats. The sturdy, big-armed Maye can learn behind Brissett and then thrive once he takes over. Shortly after being hired, new head coach Jerod Mayo said the Patriots were going to take a quarterback. He was true to his word."

The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino

Grade: A

"The New England Patriots desperately need to improve Drake Maye's new surrounding cast. He's already prone to taking too much of the offense's burden onto his shoulders. However, he projects as a dynamic playmaker at the position with great traits."

Yahoo Sports Staff

Grade: A

"The Patriots got a dynamite prospect in Drake Maye. Maye did a ton of heavy lifting for the Tar Heels last season and is a player with legitimate superstar upside. He's just 21 years old and has already shown flashes of elite downfield, tight-window accuracy to go along with fantastic running ability for a bigger quarterback. Home run pick for the Patriots as they officially start a new era for the franchise."

Fox Sports' Rob Rang

Grade: A

"The physical prototype with a strapping frame, strong and accurate arm and underrated athleticism, Maye might be a bit unpolished but he showed resiliency and grit as a two-year starter at UNC, fighting through a change at offensive coordinator and average talent around him. That grit will help him in New England, which currently has one of the least impressive rosters in the NFL. Maye has the physical traits and intangibles to project as a high-end NFL starter, but might require some patience. That makes sense for new general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, as the Patriots turn the page from the Bill Belichick era."

Pro Football Focus staff

Grade: Very good

"New England doesn't have the ideal supporting cast on offense, but it would be difficult for the Patriots to pass on a quarterback prospect of Maye's caliber here. The North Carolina product earned an elite PFF grade as a true sophomore in 2022 before following that up with another 90.0-plus grade in 2023. He has high-end arm talent and showed that he is comfortable making NFL throws over the middle of the field."