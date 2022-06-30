Mac Jones, Tom Brady among best-selling jerseys so far in 2022

FOXBORO – If jersey sales are any indication, support from Patriots fans hasn't dropped off despite Tom Brady's departure and subsequent success in Tampa Bay.

The NFL released a list of the Top 10 best-selling jerseys so far in 2022.

Jones, who is preparing for his second season behind center in New England, came in at No. 6.

The hottest unis on the market 👀



Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

That put Jones right behind Brady, who sits at No. 5 following his short-lived retirement.

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson topped the list, ahead of Buffalo's Josh Allen, new Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, and rookie Steelers signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

Eight of the players on the list are quarterbacks.