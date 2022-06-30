Watch CBS News
Mac Jones, Tom Brady among best-selling jerseys so far in 2022

FOXBORO – If jersey sales are any indication, support from Patriots fans hasn't dropped off despite Tom Brady's departure and subsequent success in Tampa Bay.

The NFL released a list of the Top 10 best-selling jerseys so far in 2022.

Jones, who is preparing for his second season behind center in New England, came in at No. 6.

That put Jones right behind Brady, who sits at No. 5 following his short-lived retirement. 

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson topped the list, ahead of Buffalo's Josh Allen, new Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, and rookie Steelers signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

Eight of the players on the list are quarterbacks. 

