NFL adding "Black Friday" game to schedule, starting in 2023

BOSTON -- The day after Thanksgiving has been a sweet spot for sports viewing, one which the NHL -- and historically, the Boston Bruins -- has seized. Now, though, the NFL will be butting in.

The NFL announced that it will be debuting a "Black Friday" game beginning in the 2023 season. The game will be streamed by Prime Video and will have an expected kickoff time of 3 p.m. ET.

"Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we're excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend," NFL Media COO Hans Schroeder said in the announcement. "Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year for their business."

The NFL has, obviously, operated on Thanksgiving for a long time, with the Lions and Cowboys hosting Thanksgiving Day games every year, and with the night game being added in 2006. Now, it will be adding another exclusive viewing window to the mix with the Black Friday game.