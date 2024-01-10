Next storm to bring new round of rain and wind to Massachusetts Saturday

BOSTON - When it rains, it pours in Massachusetts. It seems just about every storm we get these days is a headline maker and major headache.

More than a foot of snow came Sunday and 48 hours later, nearly 5 inches of rain fell in some towns Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rivers are swelling over their banks again. In the next 24-to-48 hours, several rivers and streams in the area will be near or slightly over flood stage.

One piece of good news from the latest storm - the power outages were held largely in check. Thankfully, the strong winds stayed mainly aloft (above our heads) away from the coastline. There were several gusts between 50 and 70 miles per hour right at the shoreline, including a 70 mph gust just after 3 a.m. at Blue Hill Observatory.

The strongest winds and heaviest rain have moved offshore and we are left with a blustery day with a few leftover morning showers. We will see some splashes of sunshine Wednesday afternoon and that trend will hold for Thursday and Friday as well.

I wish I could report that we will stay storm-free for a while, but unfortunately, the active, stormy pattern is going to continue.

We have another powerful storm on the way, set to arrive Friday night.

This storm will have many similarities to this last event:

Another "mild," mainly rain storm

Some more flooding likely

Strong winds, particularly along the coast



RAIN TIMELINE:

Friday will remain dry. There may be some light rain showers entering central and western Mass. after dark but we won't see any significant rain until after midnight.

Most of the rain with this next storm system will fall in the morning hours of Saturday. It will be heavy at times between dawn and midday. We will see a tapering in the afternoon and much drier conditions by the evening.

Once again, there is potential for river, stream and urban/poor drainage flooding. We won't see totals eclipsing 3 and 4 inches like Wednesday morning, but there may be as much as 1-to-2 inches in parts of the area Saturday.

WIND TIMELINE:

The strongest winds will come early Saturday morning. Once again, we could see gusts nearing or topping 50 mph along the immediate coastline and as high as 60 mph over Cape Cod and the Islands.

And, as you can see, conditions stay blustery through Saturday evening.

As Saturday's storm moves out, the NEXT storm will be arriving on the West Coast! The ETA on this one in the Northeast would be around late Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week. It's a bit too early to speculate on what that may bring, but it very well could be another powerful, "juicy" storm system.

Our WBZ NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted on all the upcoming storms!