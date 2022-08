NEWTON - Police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian by a Whole Foods in Newton on Tuesday and left the scene.

It happened in a crosswalk outside the Walnut Street store between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. No description of the vehicle was released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Newton police at 617-796-2100.