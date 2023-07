Tractor-trailer crash in Newton brings down power lines and tree limbs

NEWTON - A crash involving a tractor-trailer in Newton brought down power lines and tree limbs on Thursday afternoon.

It happened near Braeland Avenue and Langley Road near Newton Center. Crews are now on the scene, cleaning everything up.

It's unknown if anyone was hurt.