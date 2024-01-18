Newton teachers vote to go on strike Friday morning

Newton teachers vote to go on strike

Newton teachers vote to go on strike

Newton teachers vote to go on strike

NEWTON - Public school teachers in Newton have announced they will go on strike Friday morning. The president of the Newton Teachers Association said 98% of members approved the strike.

The teachers have been working without a contract the entire school year and say the city's schools are underfunded.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller says voters would have to approve an override to get more money.

It is illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts.