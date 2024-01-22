Newton teachers remain on strike, schools closed on Tuesday

NEWTON - There were two negotiating sessions between Newton teachers and the city on Monday, but there was no agreement that would end the strike. Schools will be closed again on Tuesday. It will be the third day students miss class due to the strike.

Teachers are now facing fines due to the illegal strike. The Newton Teachers Association will be fined $25,000 because the strike was not over by 8 p.m. on Monday. The fine will double each day the strike continues.

NTA president Mike Zilles said the union will not capitulate due to the structure of the fines. "We will not go back unless we get a fair contract that meets the need of our educators and our students, and I just want that to be really clear," Zilles said Monday night.

The union went out on strike on Friday, saying they have been working without a contract since August. They are asking for better wages, fair cost of living adjustments and "humane and modern paid family leave."

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller implored teachers to get back into the classroom while the contract is being negotiated. "This strike by the union is hurting people, hurting children," Fuller said. "Youngsters who need routine and predictability. Who deserve a supportive place with trusted educators, fun with friends, and a place of learning."

The union and school committee are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.