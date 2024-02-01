Newton School Committee urges teachers union to vote on latest contract offer

Newton says there is no more money to devote to striking teachers contract

Newton says there is no more money to devote to striking teachers contract

Newton says there is no more money to devote to striking teachers contract

NEWTON - The chair of the Newton School Committee says he wants to see all striking teachers vote on the latest contract offer, but the union head is rejecting that idea.

The Newton teachers strike started 14 days ago and schools have been closed for 10 days. The union's fines are quickly approaching $600,000.

School Committee Chair Chris Brezski is frustrated and says the only thing they can't agree on is the money. The city insists it can't afford to pay any more.

"We have no more resources to devote to this contract without causing real harm to our students," Brezski said.

Brezski compared the contract negotiations to Andover, the most recent school district where teachers went on strike. He said Andover is considering cutting a few dozen jobs to make up a deficit because of a new teacher contract.

"For the sake of all 12,000 students of the Newton Public Schools, enough is enough," Brezski said.

Brezski said the city has given every resource it can to the latest contract proposal. He said Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles refused to bring it to his members for a vote.

"The union wants more money into the school system even if it means laying off police officers or firefighters or librarians, DPW workers or parks rec and culture," Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said. "Their priority is solely on their members."

According to the latest proposal, the union and the city are only about $1000-$2000 apart per annual salary.

For example, a teacher making $62,116 today would make $81,559 under the city's proposal and $83,222 under the NTA proposal. A teacher making $91,251 today would make $121,299 under the city's proposal and $123,744 under the NTA proposal.

"They can't come up with a couple thousand dollars, we have to swallow yet another compromise," said teacher Ana Tellado. "The city of Newton, one of the wealthiest cities in the state of Massachusetts is saying that they cannot afford a couple thousand dollars."

The School Committee will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. to determine how to make up the missed days of school. Wednesday was the last day that could be missed before the district starts cutting into April vacation.

State Takes Action

Governor Maura Healey's administration is now getting involved in the strike. The state's Department of Labor Relations is asking for twice daily updates through the courts.

Massachusetts Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler will also participate in the twice-daily status conferences. Tutwiler said students need to get back in the classroom now.

"It is unacceptable that school has been closed for two weeks in Newton due to the ongoing strike," Tutwiler said. "As a lifelong educator who began his career in the classroom 25 years ago, I am deeply appreciative of the work that our educators do and understand the constraints facing the school committee, but our students are suffering each day that Newton public schools are closed."

If an agreement is not reached soon, the Department of Labor Relations will ask the court to turn to binding arbitration.