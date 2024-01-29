Newton teachers strike keeps students out of school for 7th day, both sides accused of walking out on negotiations

Newton schools closed for 7th day as teachers and committee accuse each other of walking out of nego

NEWTON - Schools remain closed Monday for a seventh day after striking Newton teachers and the School Committee failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.

The School Committee and the Newton Teacher's Association (NTA) have issued statements that allege the other walked out of bargaining.

"The NTA bargaining team stated their package proposal 'was take it or leave it,' and walked out of the room without any discussion or negotiation. This was not bargaining in good faith," the Newton School Committee said in a statement.

"Striking Newton educators of the Newton Teachers Association (NTA) bargaining team put forth a modified proposal containing significant compromises. This proposal would have opened schools Monday. However, the Newton School Committee rejected even significant compromise proposals, countered only with a document that reiterated its unwillingness to fully fund schools, and left negotiations at 9:30 p.m.," the NTA said in a statement.

Both sides are also accusing the other of putting self-interest over the students as this is the seventh day kids have not been in school.

The union is currently facing $425,000 in fines as teachers strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, but they show no sign of stopping as they continued to strike on Monday.

As of Sunday night, the sides remain about $25 million apart.

A spokesperson for the Newton mayor's office said "she won't approve a contract that will force layoffs."