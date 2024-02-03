Students excited to return to classroom after Newton teachers reach tentative deal

NEWTON - Parents are thrilled and students are ready to return to the classroom after a deal was reached to end the 15 day teacher's strike in Newton.

"Yeah, I'm ready to go back. I think some of the classes are going to be more challenging," Student William Harvey said.

Newton students have missed 11 days of school due to one of the longest strikes in state history.

"It's been hard because I like doing good in my classes, so thinking about how hard it's going to be coming back. The work load is going to be way more than it was before," Newton North High School student Nathaniel Defay said.

After bitter back and forth negotiations that kept 12,000 students out of school, the School Committee and Teacher's Association reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract late Friday night.

In the end the NTA says the proposal meets all the key issues: pay, parental and family leave, prep time and more behavioral therapists.

"Hopefully both sides have also learned some lessons and make this happen more efficiently. Hopefully we can help with other towns that go through a similar process," Parent Alex Heyman said.

Fifteen-year-old Ryan Kelley says he's been spending his time out of school practicing a lot for basketball and refereeing Newton youth leagues.

"I think it impacts everybody differently. Definitely excited to get back to basketball," Kelley said.

His mom is glad to get back to a normal working schedule again.

"Extremely stressful. Not knowing day to day what's going on, if the kids are going to school the next day. It's been really hard, trying to work and keep track of what's going on with the kids. I am a single parent, so it's hit me hard," Justine Kelley said.

School officials say students will return to class on Monday with a one-hour late start.

Newton schools also announced they will make up all 11 days of the strike by cancelling February break, and using all available June make-up days.