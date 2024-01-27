Students offer support for Newton teachers as strike reaches second weekend

NEWTON - The Newton Teachers Association gave an update about where they are in the negotiation process and if there is an end in sight on Saturday night.

The union said they had made progress on issues like parental leave, but are farther away on substitutes and help for teachers assistants.

"I don't know how many times I have to repeat that this is unacceptable. We offer counter after counter, compromise after compromise, and the school committee refuses to work with us to find solutions," said NTA negotiator Ryan Normandin.

As of right now there's a lot of work to be done, but time is ticking, kids have not been in class for six days.

"I want to return back to school," sixth grader Sabina Rosero said.

"It's important they're stepping up for what they are struggling with," Rosero told WBZ.

The Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee plan to continue to bargain for a fair contract, but it's an on-going battle that is now reaching it's second week.

"We've looked at one another and looked at ourselves and declared enough is enough," said Director of Counseling for Newton South High School Dan Reuben.

"We've asserted our values and demand that those who claim to share our values stand by us," said Reuben.

But there is still no deal.

The union is questioning the school committee's use of school budget funds. They claim the money is there to better support teachers.

"We want to be back in the classroom because we love being in the classroom. We feel the urgency of getting our kids back," said Normandin.

Teachers are barred from striking in Massachusetts and the union has already received $375,000 in fines.

"The educators of this city and families of this city will continue to do what is right and what is just," said Normandin.

"Negotiations between the Newton School Committee negotiating team and the Newton Teachers Association are continuing this evening after a long day of productive discussion," Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement to WBZ.

Teachers tell WBZ this is the longest educators strike in Massachusetts in the last 100 years.

Negotiations are expected to continue on Sunday.