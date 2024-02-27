Restrictions for Newton restaurant packaging, utensils, sauces take effect March 1

NEWTON - Unless you eat chicken fingers with your fingers, you're going to want to remember a fork and knife, when ordering in Newton from now on. Changes are on tap for how city restaurants serve and package food.

Beginning March 1, takeout containers must be reusable, recyclable, or compostable - no more black and clear plastic containers. The Newton City Council passed the "Sustainable Food & Beverage Serviceware, Packaging & Single Use Items Ordinance" in September 2023.

Dine in restaurants with wait staff must use all reusable dishware. And perhaps most noticeably, "skip the stuff", no utensils, napkins, or sauces thrown in the bag.

"Those accessories, 'the stuff,' is available upon request. We're not getting rid of it. Restaurants can have self-service stations where customers can help themselves to what they need," said Alan Gordon of Green Newton.

Some restaurants are taking it a step further using the Recirclable app and their returnable to-go containers. Think of it like checking out library books. They're free unless you forget to bring them back. After 14 days, customers will be charged $15 bucks per container.

Stavros Michalacos holds returnable to-go containers at 57 Lincoln Kitchen in Newton CBS Boston

Depending where they're eating, some customers say no big deal.

"Usually, you're taking out food you're bringing it home. I have the ketchup, I have the mustard, I have the silverware. I have napkins. In fact, I think it's a waste when they pile it in the bag. I empty it out and say what am I going to do with all this stuff?" one woman said.

But there is a little concern for customers not from Newton, who take off with their soup, salad, or sundae, to enjoy on the go.

"Convenience is sometimes important. I think this is not the sustainability hill I would choose to die on. Everything is bad! Materials are bad. I don't care all that much. But sustainability is cool," another man said.

Restaurants will be allowed to use their existing takeout inventory until it runs out. Gordon said the ordinance is by no means a way to make revenue for the city, but rather to help people think and behave with more consideration for the environment.