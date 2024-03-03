Watch CBS News
Newton Police hold scavenger hunt with police dog Leo for prizes

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEWTON - The Newton Police Department is holding a special scavenger hunt for the month of March and it involves Leo, their community resource dog.

Every Monday  at 3 p.m. in March, Leo and his handler, Officer Justin Lau, will hide a Leo police patch somewhere in a village in Newton. The location will be revealed via social media. Whoever finds the patch and shares a photo on the social media post will be rewarded with a Leo-themed prize.

Clues will be revealed on the police department's Facebook page.

