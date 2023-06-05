Watch CBS News
Newton must add more than 8,300 apartments to comply with new state law

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Newton must add more than 8,300 apartments to comply with new state law

NEWTON – Newton is a city many want to move to. There is just not enough housing at the moment. But a new state law might change that.

That law says any community with access to the MBTA must allow more apartments to be developed.

The Boston Globe reports Newton might be the most impacted of all MBTA towns. Newton has until the end of the year to permit around 8,300 additional homes in order to comply with the law.

There is some local opposition to new development.

But not adhering to the new housing law could cost Newton state grants and open it to lawsuits.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 6:39 PM

