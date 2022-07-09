Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire destroys Newton home; Firefighters had hard time getting water

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massive fire in Newton overnight
Massive fire in Newton overnight 00:21

NEWTON - A huge fire destroyed a home in Newton Friday night.

It took firefighters more than three hours to put out the four-alarm fire on Gray Cliff Road. Neighbors called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. to report that the house was fully engulfed in flames.

"That's the most fire I've seen in one place at one time in my career," Deputy Fire Chief Eric Fricke said.

The residents were not home at the time, and no one was hurt. The house is located on top of a hill, and Fricke said the small water main made dousing the flames "a real problem for us." 

"We had a hard time getting enough water to conduct an effective firefighting operation with the volume of fire that was facing us," he said.

Neighbor Linda Rinearson, who witnessed the fire, said the house was built in the 1890s.

"It's just a beautiful home in a lovely neighborhood," she said. "When we looked out, the flames were above these huge trees, just everywhere. It was scary."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 10:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.