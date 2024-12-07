Newton, Massachusetts baseball player devoted to mentoring teammates, helping his community

Newton baseball player leads by example as a mentor to younger teammates

NEWTON - A baseball player at Newton North High School in Massachusetts is dedicated to helping both his teammates and his community, even months before baseball season begins.

Mentoring teammates

On an early Friday morning, when most high school seniors are still in bed, Ryan Huckabone is up perfecting his game and helping others do the same. Twice a week, the senior shortstop helps players like freshman Logan Kelton.

"He always gives me mechanical advice with my swing and tries to help me with that," said Kelton.

Huckabone is hard at work on these mornings, leading hitting drills at Newton North High School.

"These are all sophomores and freshmen," said assistant baseball coach Tom Donnellan. "But Ryan is willing to get up, put that extra work in, come in in the mornings. He mentors these guys."

"It's important to me because I was once that younger student, looking for somebody to look up to," said Huckabone.

Huckabone has been playing baseball his whole life and his ability to lead is what others say makes him special.

"He's a really good baseball player but for me, people want to be around him because he's high energy and he's willing to put the work in with anybody," said Donnellan.

"My relationship with some of these kids, it's bigger than just on the field," said Huckabone. "We talk outside of baseball."

Takes pride in lending a hand

Huckabone will attend the University of Rochester next year, where he'll play on the baseball team. When he's not on the diamond, Huckabone takes pride in lending a helping hand.

"We've moved air conditioners out of people's houses, moved furniture," said Huckabone.

The baseball player is known for volunteering in the community, giving rides to younger students and helping at baseball clinics for small children.

"I just make one phone call or one text to Ryan and I say, hey, we need guys to go to the library this weekend and do this. We need guys to go rake leaves at this woman's house and he's like, 'I got it,'" said Donnellan.

Huckabone said he gets that drive from his father.

"He's always big on lead by example, do the right thing, always hustle," said Huckabone. "And my mom, she's really levelheaded, she's definitely kept me on task."

The baseball season doesn't start until March but Huckabone is trying out to be captain.

"He hasn't been named captain but he's a captain," said Donnellan. "Everybody gravitates to him because that's just the kind of kid that he is. He's just a great role model for everyone to look up to."