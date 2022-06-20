Eversource worker hurt in fire at Newton power substation

Eversource worker hurt during fire at power substation in Newton

NEWTON – An Eversource worker was hurt Monday morning during a small fire at a power substation in Newton.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Homer Street.

The worker, a man in his 40s, was taken to Mass General Hospital with burns to his arms, head, elbows, and torso.

Firefighters could be seen looking at clothing left behind on the ground. The items had burn holes and obvious fire damage.

A spokesman for Eversource said the fire knocked out power to about 2,500 customers. Power has since been restored to about 600 customers.

"Our crews will work to restore power to all remaining customers as quickly as safely possible and will investigate what caused the equipment issue," an Eversource spokesman said.