Black bear spotted roaming Newton neighborhoods

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Wildlife agents concerned about health of Massachusetts bear population
Wildlife agents concerned about health of Massachusetts bear population 03:17

NEWTON – Police in Newton are monitoring the movements of a bear that was spotted Sunday morning.

The black bear was seen in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

Newton police shared video of the bear.

Newton police officers are watching the bear's location, and notified Massachusetts Environmental Police.

People are urged not to approach the bear if they see it, and to keep a safe distance.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call (617) 796-2123.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 10:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

