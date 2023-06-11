Black bear spotted roaming Newton neighborhoods

Wildlife agents concerned about health of Massachusetts bear population

NEWTON – Police in Newton are monitoring the movements of a bear that was spotted Sunday morning.

The black bear was seen in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

Newton police shared video of the bear.

Newton police officers are watching the bear's location, and notified Massachusetts Environmental Police.

People are urged not to approach the bear if they see it, and to keep a safe distance.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call (617) 796-2123.