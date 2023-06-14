Rhode Island seeking millions in disaster aid for damaged Newport Cliff Walk

NEWPORT, R.I. - Rhode Island's governor has issued a "Disaster Emergency" declaration in hopes of getting millions of dollars in federal aid to repair the damaged Newport Cliff Walk.

Part of the Cliff Walk collapsed in March 2022, and more damage happened just before Christmas. There are currently detours in place along the 3.5 mile walk, which offers ocean views and a glimpse of Gilded Age mansions, and there's still a risk of further erosion and collapse.

"Newport's Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island's top attractions, drawing over a million visitors per year," Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement Tuesday. "The collapse and the partial closure could cause significant harm to Newport tourism, a top driver of the local economy."

The state estimates that repairs could cost up to $13.75 million. McKee has directed state authorities to try and secure $10 million in federal disaster relief funding. He notes the Cliff Walk got more than $5 million in federal aid following Superstorm Sandy in 2012.