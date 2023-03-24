Police: Customers got sick, tested positive for THC after eating ice cream at NH shop

NEWMARKET, N.H. - Police are investigating how several people became ill and some tested positive for THC after eating ice cream at a New Hampshire shop.

Police said the incident involves Angelo's Amore brand ice cream served at Roots Local Cafe and Catering. Newmarket police said several customers who ate the ice cream checked themselves into hospitals on March 17th and 18th for symptoms that included "severe dizziness, weakness, and exceptionally high heart rates." THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

One of those sickened was a child and another stayed in the hospital overnight. All have since recovered.

Police said Roots Local Cafe has cooperated with the investigation and handed over its ice cream for testing.

Anyone who has information or experienced something similar is asked to call police at 603-659-8505.