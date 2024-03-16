Watch CBS News
Local News

Newburyport truck fire damages several nearby boats

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Newburyport truck fire spreads to nearby boats
Newburyport truck fire spreads to nearby boats 00:49

NEWBURYPORT - A pickup truck that caught fire in Newburyport damaged several nearby boats in a yacht yard on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to Windward Yacht Yard around 10:30 a.m. after a generator in the back of a pickup truck caught fire.

newburyport-truck-fire-frame-728.jpg
The truck damaged a sport fishing boat, a catamaran, and another boat.  CBS Boston

The owner of the pickup truck was working on his boat transmission when the fire began.

The fire spread to nearby boats and caused significant damage.

Firefighters said that the pickup truck was a total loss but that the fire could have been much worse.

"If it was a windy day, it could've been a lot worse. So we're thankful there was no wind; we had enough manpower. Thankful for the surrounding towns who got here and established a water supply with us, under difficult conditions and a tight space, and lee it t the limited damage it is," Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said.

No injuries were reported.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 6:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.