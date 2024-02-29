Newburyport mourns reverend killed in crash outside city hall

NEWBURYPORT - A Newburyport reverend was struck and killed by a pickup truck while she was walking to city hall on Wednesday.

The faithful of First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church sat in grief and disbelief Thursday night, so heartbroken by the loss of their Reverend Helen Murgida.

"I don't think Reverend Helen Murgida had any idea of how many peoples' lives she touched," said Reverend Rebecca M. Bryan.

The 81-year-old's legacy will be her lifelong devotion to individuals with disabilities and those who suffered from mental health issues.

"She changed us because she said we need to understand each other. She was deeply committed to people who had in any way been marginalized because of their needs or differences; Largely with children," said Reverend Bryan.

Reverend Helen Murgida was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Newburyport First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church

"I've learned a lot about this amazing woman. The work she's done in education, the work she's done with mental health and her gifts. It's such a loss; A loss to our community," said Donna Holaday.

Holaday didn't know Murgida, but the former mayor had also been on her way to the State of the City address Wednesday - when she witnessed the tragic crash. Reverend Murgida had been asked to say a prayer at the event.

"I reached out and held her hand and kept talking to her. Everyone was concerned about trying to get the emergency services there, but I just didn't want her to be alone," Holaday said emotionally.

Reverend Rebecca Bryan shared Helen Murgida had planned to retire soon. She encouraged her congregation to live with compassion and to say yes to helping in honor of their friend.