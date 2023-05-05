Newburyport company's pharmaceutical manufacturing license under review after deadly explosion

NEWBURYPORT - The license of a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Newburyport where an explosion killed a worker is now "being looked into," authorities said.

The explosion at Seqens early Thursday morning killed one worker, who was later identified by family and friends as Jack O'Keefe of Methuen, a longtime employee. Four other people were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Jack O'Keefe Family photo

It's still not clear yet what caused the blast, but Newburyport acting Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt said it happened during the daily chemical production process at the company.

"This event will determine the status of their license," Salt told reporters at a brief news conference Friday. He said the plant has licenses with the state, town and fire department.

The deputy chief said the focus now is on securing the plant so the cleanup can begin, including removing barrels of hazardous and highly flammable materials.

Salt said there is currently no threat to the public, the hazardous materials are contained and the air quality is clear.

There have been a history of safety violations at the chemical plant. Three years ago, there were six explosions that tore through the roof of the building. No one was hurt in the 2020 incident. At the time, the company believed it was a mechanical issue from a steam line that caused those explosions.

"Jack O'Keefe's death is an immeasurable loss. My condolences are with his loved ones and the Methuen community he called home. O'Keefe's family deserves answers to the many questions surrounding this plant's poor safety record and how it may have caused this tragic accident, and to know what will be done to honor his more than 25 years of hard work at the site," said Sen. Ed Markey in a statement.