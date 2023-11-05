Watch CBS News
New York City Marathon finishers include former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was among 50,000 runners to complete the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Chara ran the race in 3:19:19, shaving nearly 20 minutes off the time he posted in April at the Boston Marathon.

Sunday was a historic day at the New York City Marathon.

Tamirat Tola from Ethiopia finished the 26.2-mile race in 2:04:58.

That was eight seconds faster than the men's course record set in 2011.

The runner who crossed second was nearly two minutes behind Tola.

The women's race come down to the final 400 meters with Hellen Obiri from Kenya taking the title. 

First published on November 5, 2023 / 9:13 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

