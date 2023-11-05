New York City Marathon finishers include former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara

Notable runners in the 2023 Boston Marathon

BOSTON – Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was among 50,000 runners to complete the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Chara ran the race in 3:19:19, shaving nearly 20 minutes off the time he posted in April at the Boston Marathon.

Another marathon in the books for Zdeno Chara! 🏃‍♂️



Sunday was a historic day at the New York City Marathon.

Tamirat Tola from Ethiopia finished the 26.2-mile race in 2:04:58.

That was eight seconds faster than the men's course record set in 2011.

The runner who crossed second was nearly two minutes behind Tola.

The women's race come down to the final 400 meters with Hellen Obiri from Kenya taking the title.