Tips and easy workouts to help you reach your fitness goals in 2024

Tips and easy workouts to help you reach your fitness goals in 2024

Tips and easy workouts to help you reach your fitness goals in 2024

BOSTON – You can't close out 2023 without looking to the future.

Fitness goals typically top the list for New Year's resolutions.

RayFit Belmont owner and personal trainer Ray Peleckas joined the WBZ-TV weekend morning team to highlight some easy workouts people can do at home while sharing the secret to staying consistent on your fitness resolutions.

RayFit also has group workouts available.

Their studio is located on Church Street in Belmont. You can find more information on their website.