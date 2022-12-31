First Night festivities kick off in Boston

BOSTON - The sound checks are done and now the countdown 2023 has begun. Copley Square in Boston has been transformed into a First Night wonderland for families to enjoy.

"Taking in the atmosphere and just getting kids to see what New Year's is all about," said one mother who brought her family to the festivities.

First Night Boston festivities in Boston kicked off Saturday. CBS Boston

This year marks the 48th First Night celebration. Organizers say they are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the event. There will be indoor and outdoor performances at the Boston Public Library and a parade down Boylston Street followed by a spectacular fireworks show. This afternoon, these seasonably high temperatures made it perfect for families got get a head start on all the festivities.

"We came to see the ice sculptures before they melted," said one reveler. "They are really pretty."

Andrew came all the way from Germany to visit his daughter and see the show. " We've heard so much about Boston and all the festivities, and I just want to be part of it."

Revelers of all ages enjoyed the festivities at First Night Boston. CBS Boston

Organizers say this year they honor the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, which is perfect for the Hasgawa family who flew up from Miami to be here.

"We are very excited to be here in Boston," said Miyuki Hasegawa. "They have been learning about - the tea party in social studies at school - so we wanted to show them what it looked like first hand."

Fireworks happen at 7 p.m. at Boston Common for families and at midnight. The MBTA will stop collecting fares at 8 p.m., and trains and buses are running on a Saturday schedule, with the last train leaving downtown around 2 a.m. and the commuter rail running until 12:30 a.m.