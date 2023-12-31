"Wonderful atmosphere"; People gather for daytime New Year's Eve celebrations

BOSTON - For those who were looking to take in the New Year before midnight, First Night festivities were underway early in Boston at City Hall.

Organizers say hundreds of thousands of people will flow through the city through out the day.

"We have 13 hours plus of entertainment, live entertainment, happening here," First Night organizer Emily Fabbiano said.

From beautiful Chinese performances, to arts and crafts, City Hall was packed with people young and old taking in the extravagant colors of the new year.

14-year-old Michelle Liu and Helen Hu are part of Angel Dance Company, a Chinese based dance school.

They've been performing for more than eight years and this is their second First Night.

"I love being able to share the Chinese culture with everyone who comes here to see it," Liu said.

Live musical performances on the big stage kept crowds warm and energized.

Doug Kwartler loves performing for First Night.

"We do Americana music, folk, and rock. We are called the Lied To's. For me First Night means a sense of community coming back and being together," Kwarlter said.

This is the 49th year of First Night Boston.

And it is the very first time they are hosting it at City Hall Plaza.

But what would First Night be without the ice sculptures. This year's theme is iconic buildings and locations.

Steve Rose of Ice Effects has been doing first night since 1987. For him it's a tradition. On Sunday he was putting the finishing touches.

"No one else does First Night, New Year's Eve like Boston. This year we are focusing on iconic Boston themes, so we have lobster, we are doing the State House sculpture, and Boston Common Swan Boats," Rose smiled.

From great food, to First Night trinkets, families were enjoying the mid-day activities under a clear, crisp afternoon.

"Wonderful place to be. Lots to see. Lots to do and wonderful atmosphere," Pat Feeney of Connecticut said.