A new type of taste? Researchers say there may be a sixth

BOSTON - There may be yet another basic type of taste.

We generally know about the five - sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami - but a team of researchers at University of Southern California Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Scientists discovered there may be one more.

They found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, which is apparently a popular ingredient in some Scandinavian candies, namely salt licorice.

Salty salmiak licorice, from Nordic countries, at the Disgusting Food Museum on December 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

They say that the ability to taste ammonium chloride might have evolved to help organisms avoid harmful substances because ammonium is somewhat toxic.

But with further testing, perhaps one day ammonium chloride will be added to the official list of tastes.