New study supports the benefits of a four-day work week

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Hoping to secure a four-day work week?  A new study supports the benefits of having one.

Over a 13-month period, researchers at the University of South Australia found that people on vacation engaged in 13-percent more moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, were 5-percent less sedentary, and slept on average 21 minutes more each day compared to people not on vacation.  

They say these healthier behaviors during time off from work promote greater physical and mental health and support a growing movement for a four-day workweek.

They argue a three-day weekend would promote better work-life balance, improved mental health, less stress, less burnout, and improved productivity in the long run.

