Study: More flu and cold infections linked to greater risk for dementia

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Previous research has found that greater exposure to infections during your lifetime is associated with a greater decline in cognitive function as you age.

Now in a new animal study, when middle-aged mice were repeatedly injected with a bacterial toxin that induces mild to moderate inflammation, the mice were more likely to have memory and learning difficulties.

This study was done on mice, not humans, so time will tell whether the same is true for people. But the researchers say that perhaps mild to moderate infections, like the common cold or flu, should be treated more aggressively, rather than with just rest and fluids, especially in elderly people who are more vulnerable to cognitive decline.

Dr. Mallika Marshall always tries to provide her best advice but remember to always check with your personal physician before making any decisions about your own healthcare. 

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

