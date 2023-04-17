Study: More flu and cold infections linked to greater risk for dementia

New study suggests the more infections you get could increase risk of dementia

New study suggests the more infections you get could increase risk of dementia

New study suggests the more infections you get could increase risk of dementia

BOSTON - Previous research has found that greater exposure to infections during your lifetime is associated with a greater decline in cognitive function as you age.

Now in a new animal study, when middle-aged mice were repeatedly injected with a bacterial toxin that induces mild to moderate inflammation, the mice were more likely to have memory and learning difficulties.

This study was done on mice, not humans, so time will tell whether the same is true for people. But the researchers say that perhaps mild to moderate infections, like the common cold or flu, should be treated more aggressively, rather than with just rest and fluids, especially in elderly people who are more vulnerable to cognitive decline.

Dr. Mallika Marshall always tries to provide her best advice but remember to always check with your personal physician before making any decisions about your own healthcare.