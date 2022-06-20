New study shows coffee may not increase risk of miscarriage during pregnancy

HealthWatch: Coffee may be OK in pregnancy; kids with dogs less stressed

HealthWatch: Coffee may be OK in pregnancy; kids with dogs less stressed

HealthWatch: Coffee may be OK in pregnancy; kids with dogs less stressed

BOSTON -- Pregnant women are often told to avoid too much caffeine for fear it could harm their unborn baby, but new research suggests moderate coffee intake may be safe during pregnancy. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists discourages women from consuming more than 200 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is equivalent to one 12-ounce cup of coffee.

In this new study, researchers at the University of Queensland used genetics to analyze coffee-drinking behavior and found that there was no greater risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature birth in pregnant women who drank low to moderate amounts of coffee.

They admit that they did not specifically look at other pregnancy outcomes like fetal development and therefore would discourage women from consuming a lot of caffeine while pregnant.

Remember caffeine can also be found in tea, chocolate, soft drinks, and energy drinks. And as always, pregnant women should always check with their prenatal providers before making any significant changes to their diet.