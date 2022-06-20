Watch CBS News
Local News

New study shows coffee may not increase risk of miscarriage during pregnancy

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: Coffee may be OK in pregnancy; kids with dogs less stressed
HealthWatch: Coffee may be OK in pregnancy; kids with dogs less stressed 02:45

BOSTON -- Pregnant women are often told to avoid too much caffeine for fear it could harm their unborn baby, but new research suggests moderate coffee intake may be safe during pregnancy. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists discourages women from consuming more than 200 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is equivalent to one 12-ounce cup of coffee. 

In this new study, researchers at the University of Queensland used genetics to analyze coffee-drinking behavior and found that there was no greater risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature birth in pregnant women who drank low to moderate amounts of coffee. 

They admit that they did not specifically look at other pregnancy outcomes like fetal development and therefore would discourage women from consuming a lot of caffeine while pregnant.  

Remember caffeine can also be found in tea, chocolate, soft drinks, and energy drinks. And as always, pregnant women should always check with their prenatal providers before making any significant changes to their diet.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 5:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.