New shark center opens in Provincetown

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PROVINCETOWN -  A new educational center opened on Cape Cod Thursday to teach people all about great white sharks.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is operating the new Shark Center in Provincetown. The center on MacMillan Wharf is full of interactive exhibits, including a collection of shark jaws found on New England beaches. 

Admission is $12 for adults and children over 5 years old. It's now open Thursday through Sunday, but will be open seven days a week starting June 23 through the summer.

The Conservancy's other shark center is in Chatham. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on May 26, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

