New shark center opens in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN - A new educational center opened on Cape Cod Thursday to teach people all about great white sharks.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is operating the new Shark Center in Provincetown. The center on MacMillan Wharf is full of interactive exhibits, including a collection of shark jaws found on New England beaches.

Admission is $12 for adults and children over 5 years old. It's now open Thursday through Sunday, but will be open seven days a week starting June 23 through the summer.

The Conservancy's other shark center is in Chatham.