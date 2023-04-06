New RSV vaccine could prevent severe illness in seniors and infants

BOSTON - A new RSV vaccine shows promise in preventing severe respiratory illness in seniors and infants.

RSV is a virus that not only causes serious respiratory infection in infants, but in older adults as well. A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that an investigational RSV vaccine, given by single injection and developed by Pfizer, was effective at protecting people over 60 from RSV-related lower respiratory illness, such as acute bronchitis and pneumonia.

In a separate study, when the vaccine was given to women in late pregnancy, their infants were less likely to develop significant RSV-related illness, like bronchiolitis.

In both studies, there were no apparent safety concerns. Of note, both trials were funded by Pfizer.