New research could help determine treatment plan for prostate cancer patients

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - There may soon be a better way to determine the best treatment plan for patients with prostate cancer.

About 13 percent of men in the U.S. will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime but it's hard to determine which cancers are slow-growing and pose little danger and which are aggressive and potentially deadly. Australian researchers have identified three new biomarkers which may be able to help differentiate between the two.

They said when the three tests are used together, clinicians can identify which patients need immediate, radical treatment and which simply need close monitoring. Further research is underway but this could improve the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer in the future.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 5:35 PM

