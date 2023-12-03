New report suggests Carolina Panthers wouldn't make sense for Bill Belichick's next job

Jabrill Peppers apologizes for his hot-mic moment criticizing Patriots after loss to Giants

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick is the head coach and de facto general manager of the New England Patriots. He's been in that role for a long time. He may continue in that role beyond this year. But with a 2-9 record and five years without a postseason victory after owner Robert Kraft has been begging for a playoff win every offseason, it's very possible that he's wrapping up his final year in New England.

And if Belichick will indeed be coaching elsewhere next year, we've heard quite a bit about the Carolina Panthers making sense as a potential destination. A new report from Adam Schefter, though, should quiet that chatter.

According to Schefter, Panthers owner David Tepper "will look to hire an offensive-minded head coach, someone who can help quarterback Bryce Young fulfill the potential that Carolina saw when it made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft."

Schefter listed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson as potential candidates.

That tidbit, combined with Tepper's public declaration that he's looking for someone to coach in Carolina for the next 20 or 30 years, should eliminate Belichick from conversations about a move to Carolina, where the organization will be hell-bent on making the trade for Bryce Young at No. 1 overall worthwhile in the next couple of years. Belichick's work with Mac Jones, who's gotten progressively worse in his second and third seasons following a promising rookie campaign, likely would make him a surprising choice for Carolina, given those circumstances.