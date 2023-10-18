Watch CBS News
New Repertory Theatre in Watertown shutting down permanently

By Matt Schooley

CBS Boston

WATERTOWN – The New Repertory Theatre in Watertown is shutting down for good after 40 seasons, citing a lack of donations.

The organization's Board of Directors announced the decision on Wednesday. The group, which performed plays at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, has put on over 300 productions.

In 2021, New Repertory Theatre suspended operations due to revenue losses from the COVID pandemic before ultimately resuming nine months later.

The board said it has begun formally dissolving the organization, and expects to have no assets when the process is finished.

"On behalf of the entire Board and organization, I express our deepest gratitude to our patrons and donors, to the artists whose work we have been privileged to share with this community, and to an amazing staff that consistently made it all happen," board chair Chris Jones said in a statement.

